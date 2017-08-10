Bruce Springsteen Confirms Broadway Residency

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed rumors of a residency on Broadway later this year are true. Word first broke of a Boss residency on the Great White Way earlier this summer when a source close to the rocker said he’s always dreamed of an intimate run. The eight-week run will take place at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York and will kick off in October. He has dubbed the run “Personal and Intimate” and shared the news via a press release earlier this week: “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind,” Springsteen said in a statement. “In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theater is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.” “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” Springsteen added. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «