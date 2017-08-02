Bruce Springsteen Signs With Universal Music Publishing

Bruce Springsteen has inked a new publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing. The new deal will bring administration of the rocker’s legendary catalog under the Universal umbrella and UMPG says they’re thrilled to work with Springsteen. Jon Landau, President of Jon Landau Management, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Jody Gerson and her team. After forty productive years of working with the leading independents, it is now time for us to centralize Bruce’s publishing. UMPG combines putting the artist first with creating, leading and managing the incredible changes occurring in the world of publishing. At this point in Bruce’s legendary songwriting career, they are an ideal fit.” Jody Gerson, UMPG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “During a career spanning more than 40 years, Bruce Springsteen has amassed one of the most iconic catalogs of songs in the history of music. As an artist, his demand for excellence and his requirement for heart and passion in everything that you do is the standard for how we operate every day at UMPG. We are thrilled to put the entire global resources of our company into expanding the popularity of his music and creating exciting new fan experiences.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «