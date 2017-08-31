Bruce Springsteen Using Verified Fan System For Broadway Shows

Bruce Springsteen has decided to use a ticket verification process to eliminate scalping for his upcoming residency on Broadway. The process, called Verified Fan, uses TicketMaster’s algorithms to determine if a purchaser is more likely to keep the ticket or resell them on the resale market. According to David Marcus, an executive vice president at the company, they hope to keep tickets available and fairly priced for actual fans: “Verified Fan is about creating an invitation only experience around the on-sale,” said Marcus. “You give your basic information, your name, email address, mobile phone number to Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster applies a bunch of algorithms to that limited data set and it can determine if you’re likely to go to the show, or if you’re likely going to sell your ticket.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «