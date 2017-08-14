Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars has donated $1 million to aid the victims of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The singer revealed that revenues from his Detroit-area show had been redirected to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, who deals with issues stemming from the city’s water crisis, which began in 2014 when Detroit’s water system switched to the lead-filled Flint River. “I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause,” Mars said in a statement. “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.” “With a grateful heart, the Community Foundation of Greater Flint is honored to accept this inspiring donation,” CFGF president and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver added in a statement. “We know Bruno Mars’ $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint. He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity.” Big Sean, Pearl Jam, Meek Mill and Cher have also helped to raise money to fight the Flint water crisis. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «