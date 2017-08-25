Bruno Mars Meets Wrestling Legend Bruno Sammartino

Bruno Mars recently met professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino in the former champion’s hometown of Pittsburgh. Mars chronicled the chance encounter on social media. The two met up backstage at a 24K Magic World Tour stop at PPG Paints Arena. “I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino,” Mars wrote on Instagram alongside a pic in which he’s holding one of Sammartino’s championship belts and smiling alongside Sammartino. “Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him!” Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez dove deeper into the name change in a recent interview with Latina Magazine. He also dispelled rumors that he did it to hide his Puerto Rican heritage. “Why would I f*cking say that? Who are you fooling? And why would anyone say that? That’s so insulting to me, to my family,” he said. “The real story is: I was going to go by ‘Bruno,’ one name. Mars just kind of came joking around because that sounds bigger than life. That was it, simple as that.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «