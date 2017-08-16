Carrie Underwood And Sam Hunt Score Teen Choice Awards

Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt were both big winners at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Underwood picked up the Choice Country Artist trophy at the recent awards show, while Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” scored in the Country Song category. Neither artist was able to attend the event, but Underwood hit Twitter to thank her fans, writing: “Thanks so much, fans, for the Teen Choice Award for #ChoiceCountryArtist ???? You guys are the best! ??” It was a big night for country artists at the event, as many were nominated in non-country categories. Hunt was nominated in the Choice Song: Male and Choice Summer Tour categories, while Florida Georgia Line were up for Choice Collaboration, and FGL were in the running for Choice Summer Group. Additionally, Blake Shelton received Choice Twit and Choice TV Personality nods, and Brett Eldredge earned a Choice Snapchatter nomination. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «