Cher Releases ‘Ooga Boo’ Video

Cher has revealed her video for the new track "Ooga Boo." The track is pulled from the original soundtrack for the animated children's series Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh. The video finds a space creature called "Chercophonie" floating through space with the two main characters. The series is a new offering from Netflix and is based on the Dreamworks animation film Home. The song has an uplifting and off-beat message, telling children to "go be you / Find your ooga boo." Cher recently announced that a musical based on her life will head to Broadway next year: "Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical," Cher wrote in her announcement on social media. "There will [be] performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singers!! It'll be on Broadway 2018."