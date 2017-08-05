Chris Martin Called ‘Modern Day Shakespeare’ By JAY-Z

Chris Martin has earned high praise from his friend and collaborator JAY-Z, who says the Coldplay frontman is like a “modern day Shakespeare.” His comments come in the U.K. tabloid Metro, with whom Jigga was speaking about his newest release 4:44. “I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that,” he told the paper. “In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern day Shakespeare. He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live. If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it – you ain’t gonna regret it.” The pair have previously collaborated on “Beach Chair” off of JAY-Z’s 2006 album Kingdom Come. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «