Coldplay Honors Hurricane Victims With New Song

Coldplay performed a one-time only new song, "Houston" in Miami, which they dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Singer Chris Martin explained to the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium that the group wrote the new song, "because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas. So if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again." Martin explained that the band would play the acoustic song one time for fans in Miami and that they wanted to "send it over there to everyone who missed the show." "I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Houston/ I'm dreamin' of that fair and special place/ I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems/ In that city where they send you into space/ I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Texas/ Corpus Christie, Harris County, Galveston . . . Houston you got to keep on keepin' on," Martin sings on "Houston."