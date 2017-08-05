Dallas Cowboys Inspired By Bruce Springsteen

Dallas Cowboys star Jason Garrett is reportedly taking inspiration from Bruce Springsteen this season. During a pre-practice speech before the team Garrett used The Boss as an example of perseverance to help bring the Cowboys over the hump and make a further playoff push next season. “Have you read the Springsteen book?” Garrett said the other day in a lengthy conversation before practice. (Born To Run, an autobiography, 2016, Simon & Schuster.) “He’s 20 years old, everybody at the Jersey Shore loves him, but he’s unknown nationally, and a good friend and adviser tells him, ‘If you really want to be great, you’ve got to get off the Jersey Shore.’ And so they pile everything in a couple vehicles and head west to this sort of open mike night in San Francisco.” “People talk about taking the next step like it’s some big, obvious thing,” he said. “It’s not. The next step happened just by working hard every day. I just told them, ‘This is our story. This is us. The goal is not to be local heroes. Everything we did last year, we gotta do it again this year, and we gotta do it better.'” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «