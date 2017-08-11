Dancers Aid Britney Spears After Man Rushes Stage

Britney Spears’ backup dancers rushed to her aid alongside security when a crazed man rushed the stage during one of her Piece of Me residency shows in Las Vegas. A fan-recorded video shows an unidentified person running onto the stage as Spears was performing her hit “(You Drive Me) Crazy” and immediately being tackled by security. Spears appeared unaware of the situation, yelling to the crowd “are you guys having fun” but quickly realized that something was off as three security guards surround her and she asks “is everything okay? What’s going on?” Security, along with a few of Britney’s male dancers, held the man down on the stage and handcuffed him. Once Spears was safe, the intruder was promptly escorted from the venue, and fans can be heard in the videos shouting “a–hole! a–hole.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «