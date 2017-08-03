Eric Clapton Documentary To Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

A new documentary on Eric Clapton, Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival before airing on Showtime in 2018. Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, directed by Lili Fini Zanuck, chronicles Clapton’s career, from the Yardbirds and John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers to Cream and Blind Faith, as well as his solo career. Life in 12 Bars will also feature interviews with Clapton’s family, friends, musical collaborators, peers and heroes, including late musicians like B.B. King, George Harrison, and Jimi Hendrix. Per a previous report, Zanuck was given unprecedented access to Clapton’s “extensive personal archive of classic performance clips, on- and off-stage footage, iconic photos, concert posters, handwritten letters, drawings and personal diary entries.” The Toronto Film Festival will take place September 7-17. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
