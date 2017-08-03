Faith Hill Placed On Vocal Rest

Faith Hill has been placed on vocal rest. The news comes after she was forced to cancel her Soul2Soul Tour stop in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where she was scheduled to perform with husband Tim McGraw. A statement posted to the Facebook page for Verizon Arena states that Hill, “under doctor’s advisement … has been put on two days of vocal rest.” Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase; no information about a makeup date is included. “Tim and Faith adore their fans,” the statement notes, “and are so sorry to disappoint them.” Their next two shows are scheduled to take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on August 4 and 5. Hill and McGraw’s 60-plus-city Soul2Soul Tour began in New Orleans, La., in April and will run through the end of October. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «