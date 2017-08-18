Fergie Sets Pre-Sale For Double Dutchess

Fergie has revealed that her upcoming record, Double Dutchess, the follow up to her 2006 solo debut The Dutchess, will be available for pre-sale on Friday, August 25. There is no official release date for the new album as of yet. She took to social media for the announcement, posting “pre-order 8/25 #doubledutchess” on Twitter, along with a short clip anticipating the album’s release. The new video shows Fergie alongside shots from the various music videos through her career. Over the past few years Fergie has released a number of singles off of Double Dutchess, including “MILF $” and “Life Goes On.” The album is expected the be released on her own imprint, Dutchess Music, as part of a global partnership with BMG Rights Management after she parted ways with Interscope Records. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
