Feud Between Journey Members Heats Up

The ongoing beef between members of Journey has once again heated up. The latest spat comes after guitarist Neal Schon blasted the band for carrying out a visit to the White House. Schon, who refused to attend in protest to Donald Trump's presidency, now says that the band is likely to move on without him. "I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything," Schon wrote on Twitter. "Hits are hits; we have a ton." The beef initially sparked after several members of the band visited the President and the White House PR team lied about the visit, claiming it was endorsed by the band when it was not: "Wow, this is not the Journey I started in 1972 and have been fighting to protect since the beginning," Schon wrote on Facebook after the news broke. "I've discussed this many times with management and counsel, and they both agreed that there should never be anything to do with religious beliefs or politics with Journey."