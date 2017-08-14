Foreigner Jams With Kid Rock In Detroit

Foreigner was joined on stage by Kid Rock during their recent appearance in Detroit. The appearance was Rock’s first public offering in the Detroit area in roughly two years and marks his first live show in the area since expressing interest in a run for the Senate seat from Michigan. “Y’know, I was reading in Rolling Stone magazine the other day, they said Detroit rock ‘n’ roll audiences were one of the greatest audience in the world. I said to myself, ‘Shit, I’ve known that for 10 years!'” to which Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen replied, “I can attest to that, yes I can.” Kid Rock joined the band for a performance of “Hot Blooded,” which was their finale for the evening. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «