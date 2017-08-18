Foreigner’s Original Lineup Could Reunite

Foreigner founding guitarist Mick Jones says that a reunion of the original band members is something that has crossed his mind. “Oh, it’s definitely crossed my mind,” Jones tells Billboard. “I think it’s something the fans would love. It’d be interesting, the contrast of the two styles of the two bands. I think it would be appealing. It’s not carved in whatever things are carved in, but the thoughts are flowing around. But I’m still not quite sure how to forecast it.” Jones revealed that plans are in place for the surviving original lineup members and second bassist Rick Wills (his predecessor Ed Gagliardi died in 2014) to get together in Michigan this fall for a session that will be filmed, according to Jones. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «