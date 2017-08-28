Joe Perry To Appear On New Billy Ray Cyrus Album

Aerosmith’s Joe Perry will be featured on Billy Ray Cyrus’ new album, Set The Record Straight, which will be released in November. The new album will also feature collaborations with George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Bryan Adams, Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Black Country Communion), Jencarlos Canela, Ronnie Milsap and his daughter, Miley Cyrus. “I’m so excited to share this collection of music,” Billy Ray said. “These are some of my favorite songs. Some are new and have been an intricate part of ‘Still The King’ story lines. Others are new mixes and different styles of songs that allowed me to experiment with the diversity that is so much a part of my musical being. There are some collaborations with my musical heroes and a special tribute to one of my greatest influences of all time – Ronnie Van Zant and the members of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In this being the forty-year anniversary of that tragic crash that impacted me and so many others fans around the world, I wrote and recorded ‘The Freebird Fell’.” Set the Record Straight will be released on November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «