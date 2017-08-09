John Lennon Letter To Ex-Wife Hits The Auction Block

A 1976 letter written by John Lennon to his ex-wife Cynthia is set to hit the auction block. The letter, dated November 15, 1976, was originally sent to a US Weekly magazine to be printed “without any edits” in response to allegations Cynthia had made in an article she had published earlier that year in a British women’s magazine. The letter was written after Lennon reunited with Yoko Ono after an 18-month separation and when Cynthia had married engineer John Twist. “As you and I well know,” Lennon wrote in the letter, “our marriage was over long before the advent of L.S.D. or Yoko Ono . . . and that’s reality! Your memory is impaired to say the least. Your version of our first L.S.D. trip is rather vague, and you seem to have forgotten subsequent trips altogether!” The letter is expected to sell for over $25,000, according to reports by the Daily Express. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «