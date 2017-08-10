Jonathan Cain Addresses Journey Breakup Rumpors

Journey member Jonathan Cain has opened up about the ongoing rumors of a band breakup. Rumors have swirled that they may be calling it quits after guitarist Neal Schon blasted the band’s decision to visit Donald Trump in the White House. Last week Schon hit Twitter writing: “I want to be elevated by whom I play with, not feel like I’ve got cement shoes,” adding, “If anyone is unhappy they are not running my band, then they should leave.” Cain was recently asked about Schon’s feelings and said “you’ll have to ask him” and “I don’t know what his feelings are” when asked whether things were “all good with Neal.” When asked if this would be the issue that finally breaks Journey apart Cain said “no way.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «