Katy Perry Delays Start Of Witness Tour

Katy Perry has delayed the start of her ‘Witness: The Tour’ due to what her spokesperson deemed “unexpected production delays.” After initially being slated to start on September 7, the outing will now open on September 19 date at the Bell Centre in Montreal, “to accommodate the complexity of the scope and enormous scale of this tour.” In a statement, Perry said, “due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.” The opening acts for the tour will be Noah Cyrus (September 19-November 1), Purity Ring (November 7-December 20) and Carly Rae Jepsen (January 5-February 5). Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «