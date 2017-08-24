Katy Perry Drops ‘Swish Swish’ Video

Katy Perry has offered up her new video for the track “Swish Swish.” The track serves as the third single from Perry’s newest effort Witness and finds the singer in a cameo-laden scenario in which she is the centerpiece of a struggling basketball team. The pop star’s team, the Tigers, seem completely incapable of playing the game and announcers Rich Eisen and Bill Walton suspect that their upcoming bout with a team called the Sheep will be “the most unwatchable, eye-gouging blowout of the season.” As things go downhill, however, Nicki Minaj is quick to step up and give Perry a boost. She says “get it together, Katy,” and that’s just enough to inspire Perry to slam the game’s biggest dunk, smashing the backboard. The track was produced by the English house music producer Duke Dumont, and it reached number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «