Katy Perry & Pharrell Guest On New Calvin Harris Video

Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean all appear in Calvin Harris’ new video for “Feels.” The song is taken off of Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. The new 70’s-inspired clip finds Perry, Pharrell, Sean and Harris rocking out on stage. Perry sports long blonde hair, Pharrell is clad in shimmery rhinestones on the keyboard, Sean opts for a laid back look as he handles vocals and Harris plays bass. ‘Don’t be afraid to catch feels / Ride drop top and chase thrills (Hey) / I know you ain’t afraid to pop pills (Hey) / Baby, I know you ain’t scared to catch feels / Feels with me,’ Perry sings. This is the second visual for “Feels” as the first was a colorful island-themed music video from Emil Nava. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
