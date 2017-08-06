Keith Urban And Lauren Alaina Duet On ‘We Were Us’

Keith Urban and Lauren Alaina have teamed for a rendition of the track “We Were Us,” which was originally a collaboration with Miranda Lambert. The duet took place at Urban’s recent show at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California. Speaking with the audience, Urban admitted that he rarely ever performs duets live, but he had to get Alaina on the stage. He later shared a video on Facebook writing: “Hey Lauren Alaina – I got an open mic for u anytime,” and included the fist bump and “rock on” emojis. The track was written by Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins, and Jon Nite, originally released as a single in 2013, from Urban’s Fuse album. The song hit No. 1 on the country charts, has been certified platinum and earned Musical Event of the Year at the CMA Awards in 2014. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «