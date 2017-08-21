Kenny Rogers To Receive Photography Award In November

Kenny Rogers will receive the first ever Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Photography Hall of Fame and Museum. “This year, the IPHF is honored to recognize ten creators who have uniquely revolutionized the modern photography industry,” said Patty Wente, the IPHF executive director. “Our 2017 awardees are innovators who broke the norm of tradition and conceived their own ways of creatively communicating with the world around them.” Rogers and this year’s inductees join 79 previous innovators in the hall, including Annie Leibovitz, Ansel Adams, Richard Alvedon, Ken Burns, Robert Capa, Dorothea Lange and Joe Rosenthal. He will be honored by the IPHF during a ceremony held on November 17 in St. Louis. Rogers has released many books of photography, including Kenny Rogers’ America, Your Friends and Mine and Places I’ve Been, Things I’ve Seen. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «