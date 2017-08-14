Kid Rock Appears With Foreigner In Detroit

Kid Rock hit the stage with Foreigner during the band’s recent appearance in Detroit. The appearance was Rock’s first public offering in the Detroit area in roughly two years and marks his first live show in the area since expressing interest in a run for the Senate seat from Michigan. “Y’know, I was reading in Rolling Stone magazine the other day, they said Detroit rock ‘n’ roll audiences were one of the greatest audience in the world. I said to myself, ‘Shit, I’ve known that for 10 years!'” to which Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen replied, “I can attest to that, yes I can.” Kid Rock joined Foreigner for a performance of “Hot Blooded,” their finale for the evening. Rock also pumped up the crowd yelling: “If you guys yell loud enough they’ll do another song.” Sadly this was moments before the city’s curfew and the band opted to take a bow and call it a night. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «