Kid Rock Signs With BBR Music

Kid Rock has inked a new deal with the Nashville-based label BBR. The deal represents a shift for the Detroit rocker, who has spent his career thus far represented by Warner Music. The label is home to the Broken Bow imprint, which grew off of the success of Jason Aldean. Rock joins Granger Smith, Chase Rice, and Parmalee on the current BBR roster and news of the new deal comes shortly after he released two new songs and videos. He has also made recent headlines with news that he is launching an exploratory committee for a Senate run: "One thing is for sure though . . . The Democrats are 'shattin' in their pantaloons right now . . . and rightfully so!" he said of the potential bid. Sheryl Crow even name checked Rock in a recent tune singing: "Maybe Mr. Ritchie can fix some things for us/ Like making sure Detroit is set to make an electric tour bus/ At least the guy's not 90, in his 32nd term/ But a pole in the Lincoln bedroom is bound to make some people squirm."