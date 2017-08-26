Lady Antebellum Cancel Show Due To Hurricane Harvey

Lady Antebellum has shelved a show in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey. The storm is predicted as the most intense hurricane in the U.S. in 12 years and the band broke news of the cancellation in an official statement. “Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum You Look Good World Tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman has been cancelled,” LiveNation announced in a statement, adding, “Refunds will be made automatically at point of purchase.” Reports from the National Hurricane Center suggest that Hurricane Harvey will make landfall categorized as a “major hurricane.” It is predicted to directly impact along the Texas coast in the evening of August 25. Coldplay has revealed that they will carry on with a scheduled performance in the area. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «