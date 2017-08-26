Lady Antebellum Cancel Show Due To Hurricane Harvey

Lady Antebellum has shelved a show in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey. The storm is predicted as the most intense hurricane in the U.S. in 12 years and the band broke news of the cancellation in an official statement. “Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum You Look Good World Tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman has been cancelled,” LiveNation announced in a statement, adding, “Refunds will be made automatically at point of purchase.” Reports from the National Hurricane Center suggest that Hurricane Harvey will make landfall categorized as a “major hurricane.” It is predicted to directly impact along the Texas coast in the evening of August 25. Coldplay has revealed that they will carry on with a scheduled performance in the area. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Ariana Grande Calls Off Vietnam Show Due To Health
Ariana Grande cited health issues as her reason for canceling her August 23 concert in Vietnam at Ho Chi Minh City's Quan Khu 7 Stadium. "My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform," Grande wrote. "My doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight."More »