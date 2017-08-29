Lady Antebellum Donate Proceeds To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Lady Antebellum will donate a portion of the proceeds from their Dallas, Texas stop of their You Look Good World Tour to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey,” the group wrote in a tweet announcing their donation. “We are so sad to have had to cancel our show in Houston tonight,” the band tweets. “Last night, we played a show up the street in Dallas and all of our merch proceeds will be going towards hurricane relief funds.” Hurricane Harvey has dumped over two feet of rain on areas near the Texas coast and in the eastern part of the state with even more rain expected over the next few days. CNN reports that officials are expecting 450,000 people to need disaster relief assistance. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «