Lady Antebellum Joins Kenny Rogers Tribute Show Lineup

Lady Antebellum has been added to the growing lineup for the Kenny Rogers tribute show, “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration.” Lady A joins a star-studded list of performers that already includes Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd (performing solo as well as reuniting with her mother and Judds partner Naomi), Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, the Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Elle King, Alison Krauss, and Rogers himself. Rogers and Parton are slated to perform their last-ever duet at the concert. “All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, October 25th. Rogers has announced his retirement from music and is currently on a farewell tour that runs through early November. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
