Lionel Richie Confirms Another Las Vegas Residency

Lionel Richie has confirmed plans for a new residency in Las Vegas. The run will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and will include 14 shows starting in late November. He opened up about the new residency explaining that there’s truly no place like Vegas. “It’s the microcosm of the entire world,” Richie says about the audience in Vegas. “The whole world’s in the audience. What I love is they talk back to you.” He adds: “I remember there was this one lady in the front row. She had to be 80 years old and she’s standing right next to the stage pressed up against the stage and had this glaring, staring look on her face,” recalls Richie about one of his residency shows from 2016. “I gave her the microphone and she said, ‘I just want to tell you how sexy you are.’ Of course the crowd was laughing and I’m blushing!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «