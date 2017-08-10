Lorde Among Judges For International Songwriting Competition

Lorde is among the panelists for this year’s International Songwriting Competition, joining Perry Farrell, Tommy Chong, Tom Waits, Seymour Stein, John Esposito, and Afo Verde. The competition, established in 2002, is open to both professional and amateurs in 23 genre categories. The International Songwriting Competition gives away more than $150,000 split among 71 winners, with the grand prize comprised of $25,000 in cash and prizes. “One of the biggest challenges facing artists is getting their music heard by the decision-makers in the music industry,” said Candace Avery, the competition’s founder and director. “Typically music executives receive so much new music each week that it is impossible for them to listen to even a fraction, or any, of what they get. Entering ISC offers an unique opportunity for artists to actually get their music heard by high-level industry executives, as well as some of their favorite recording artists.” Past winners include Vance Joy, Gotye, Kimbra, Bastille, Andrew Bird, The Band Perry, and Lindsey Stirling, among others. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «