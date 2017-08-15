Lorde And Jack Antonoff Connect At Outside Lands

Lorde and Bleachers rocker Jack Antonoff teamed up for a cover of a Paul Simon song during their recent appearance at the Outside Lands music festival. The close friends took on Simon’s beloved “Me and Julio Down by the School Yard” before the 80,000 strong crowd. It was just the most recent duet for Lorde, who also hit the stage with collaborator Tove Lo in Montreal. The pair performed their co-written “Homemade Dynamite.” Lorde told the crowd: “I wrote all the songs on ‘Melodrama’ with one person, and she was the one extra [person] who I wrote a song with.” Upcoming Lorde dates: 26 Sep – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo 27 Sep – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace 30 Sep – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre 1 Oct – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2 Oct – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «