Lorde Drops ‘Perfect Places’ Video

Lorde has released her new video for the track "Perfect Places." The track is pulled from her newest release Melodrama and the video finds the Kiwi star roaming to a number of exotic locales including a jungle and beach. She is also seen firing a gun. The track is her newest single from the album and follows "Sober." The track has the star pondering how a new relationship might grow after both parties sober up. "These are the games of the weekend," she sings. "We pretend that we just don't care/ But we care/ But what will we do when we're sober?" The new release dropped on June 16 and follows Lorde's 2013 breakout, Pure Heroine. She is currently on tour in North America in support of the release and will make festival appearances including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.