Lorde Shares Six New Videos

Lorde has released six new music videos of new stripped-down versions of songs off of her album Melodrama. The new visuals, which were filmed for Vevo, include “Homemade Dynamite,” “Hard Feelings/Loveless,” “Supercut,” “Sober,” “The Louvre” and “Writer in the Dark.” She filmed them at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios, where she also recorded the album. “I don’t really do acoustic sessions or anything, but with this record, it had roots in acoustic instruments, in live musicianship,” she said in a video accompaniment for the new clips. “I think when you start to strip a song back, you really come back to this place of where you were building it.” Lorde released her sophomore album Melodrama in June through Republic Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «