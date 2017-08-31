Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter In Chicago

Mariah Carey enjoyed a duet with her daughter during a recent performance in Chicago. Mimi welcomed her six-year-old daughter Monroe out on stage during the show for a rendition of the appropriate track “Always Be My Baby.” The diva shared a video of the performance via Instagram and shared the comment: “#AlwaysBeMyBaby #RoeRoe #Repost @pattydeldream (@get_repost) . . . Cutest DUET ever!!! #mariahcarey #monroe #alwaysbemybaby #duet #cutnessoverload” Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan was also seated on stage behind them during the performance. She has at various times also been joined on stage by her ex-husband and the twins’ father Nick Cannon. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «