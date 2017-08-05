Mariah Carey Encourages Lionel Richie To Stay Away From American Idol

Mariah Carey has warned Lionel Richie, who is in talks to join the upcoming reboot of American Idol, to stay away from the show. “I would say, ‘don’t do it,'” Carey told Entertainment Tonight she said when asked about Richie possibly joining the reboot. Carey served as a judge during season 12 in 2013. “No, I’m only kidding,” she added. “If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.” As for her experience on American Idol, Carey has described her time as “boring and fake,” calling it “the worst experience of [her] life.” She also said that the show’s set was “an unsafe work environment” due to her feud with fellow judge Nicki Minaj, leading her to beef up her security team. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «