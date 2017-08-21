Mariah Carey Performs In NYC

Mariah Carey’s tour hit New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden over the weekend. The show, which also included a performance by Lionel Richie, was the twelfth stop in a North American tour that started late last month. The NYC stop drew a mixed reaction. Carey needed a DJ to cover a costume change at one point during the performance, according to Newsday, but the show found a highlight when her twins came on stage to help out in a performance of “Always Be My Baby.” The tour was originally supposed to begin in April, but dates had to be cancelled or rescheduled due to health issues for Richie. The tour continues this week with stops in Boston, Toronto, Chicago and Kansas City, moving on next week to a show in Denver. There are three shows set for September in Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle, followed by an October appearance at Foxwoods in Mashantucket. This December, Carey takes up a residency in Las Vegas, with five Christmas shows set for the late month of the year. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «