Mariah Carey Speaks On Low Self-Esteem

Mariah Carey has opened up publicly about her ongoing struggles with low self-esteem. She spoke about her internal struggles during a recent interview with the New York Post's Page Six and says that she has a hard time gauging the level of respect she should have in the world. "I just feel like I am a regular human being and I deserve the same respect as anybody else," Carey told the publication, while sitting in her all-white dressing room with Jo Malone candles. "I have always had low self-esteem, and people do not recognize that." "Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in . That is why music became such a big part of my life, because it helped me overcome those issues," she continued. "Sometimes it is hard to let your guard down."