Martina McBride Planning Her First Christmas Tour

Martina McBride is heading out on the road for her first ever holiday tour, the Joy Of Christmas Tour. The Joy of Christmas Tour will kick off on November 24 in Biloxi, Mississippi and runs through December 22, wrapping in Roanoke, Virginia. "The Joy of Christmas is a magical show full of beautiful scenery and classic beloved Christmas music as well as a few hits from my career. It's a show for the whole family," McBride says in a press release. "With this tour we create a sort of Christmas winter wonderland. If this show doesn't leave you full of the Christmas spirit I'm not sure what will!" 2017 Joy Of Christmas Tour dates: Nov. 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Beau Ridge Theatre Nov. 25 – Lake Charles, La. @ L'Auberge Casino Nov. 26 – Fort Smith, Ark. @ First National Bank of Fort Smith Exhibit Hall Nov. 29 – Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena Nov. 30 – Paducah, Ky. @ Carson Center Dec. 1 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center Dec. 2 – Manhattan, Kan. @ McCain Auditorium Dec. 7 – Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center Dec. 8 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino Dec. 9 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino Dec. 14 – Champaign, Ill. @ The Virginia Theatre Dec. 15 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort and Casino Dec. 16 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort and Casino Dec. 20 – Norfolk, Va. @ Chrysler Hall Theatre Dec. 21 – Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre Dec. 22 – Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre