Michael Jackson’s Daughter Shares Moving Birthday Tribute

Paris Jackson penned a moving tribute to her late father Michael Jackson earlier this week, on what would have been his 59th birthday. "I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you. Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one. And our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always," she posted to Instagram. Jackson also posted a pair of touching photos. In one, a young Paris kisses her father who is sporting a bedazzled glove on his right hand. The second photo features herself posing on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs, with Michael's ghosted image kissing her on the forehead.