Michael Jackson’s Thriller Reaches New Milestone

Though it was released back in 1982, Michael Jackson's Thriller has reached a new milestone, becoming just the 16th album to spend 300 weeks on the Billboard 200. Thriller climbs from No. 165 to No. 126 in its 300th week on the chart. Thriller originally debuted on the chart dated December 25, 1982 at No. 11, rising to No. 1 on the February 26, 1983. From there, it spent 37 weeks at No. 1, the most weeks at No. 1 for an album by an artist. The album with the most weeks on the chart continues to be Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon with 931 weeks on the list, followed by Johnny Mathis'Johnny's Greatest Hits (490), Bob Marley and the Wailers' Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley and the Wailers (481), the original Broadway cast recording of My Fair Lady (480) and Journey's Greatest Hits (472).