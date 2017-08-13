Michael McDonald Releases ‘Half Truth’ Lyric Video

Michael McDonald has shared a lyric video for his new track “Half Truth.” The track is featured on McDonald’s newest album Wide Open and he spoke on the track revealing that it was co-written by his son Dylan. “(Dylan) showed me the chord progression, and later that day I was messing around with it and came up with a melody,” McDonald tells Billboard about the song. “I don’t write much on guitar, but the chain of events for this song led to that. The three of us came up with the words from there, and the song was written in one day.” He adds of the collaborative process: “I feel that the song is about forgiveness and the power of letting go,” he explains, “realizing that most of the things that we hold resentments over are not about the other person but your part in it, that really you are mad at yourself, that you don’t really get yourself into these types of situations if you are totally innocent but it’s when you are trying not to look at your part in a situation and trying to make yourself a victim. So you are mad at yourself. You walked into the situation with your eyes open.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «