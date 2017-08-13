Michael Stipe Set For Pathway To Paris Concert

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe will be amongst the headlining performers at the upcoming Pathways to Paris charity concert in New York. The event is scheduled to take place on November 5 at Carnegie Hall and will take place on the same night as the UN Climate Change conference in Bonn, Germany. Founder Rebecca Foon spoke on the event, noting: “This is our moment to move towards a renewable, resilient future as we are running out of time,” Foon said in a statement. “We can achieve this by working together to create resilient cities that are no longer dependent on fossil fuels and create a world we want to live in.” Stipe joins Patti Smith, Cat Power and Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers at this year’s event. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «

