Miley Cyrus Drops ‘Younger Now’ Video

Miley Cyrus has offered up her new video for the track "Younger Now." The vid finds Miley doing her best Elvis impersonation and the new video comes amidst celebrations of the icon's life at the 40th anniversary of his death. The track serves as the title number from her new album and she opened up on the inspiration, noting: "I just think for girls to celebrate being young right now would be a great thing," Cyrus told Billboard in May about the title of her album, adding that the idea came from a comment from her mother. "She was like, 'I swear to God, you are younger now at 24 than you were at 4!' And so it just hit me, like I am f-ing younger now, and I am proud of that," she continued. Younger Now is due out on September 29. See the tracklist below: 1. Younger Now 2. Malibu 3, Rainbowland [feat. Dolly Parton] 4. Week Without You 5. Miss You So Much 6. I Would Die For You 7. Thinkin' 8. Bad Mood 9. Love Someone 10. She's Not Him 11. Inspired