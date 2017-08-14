Miley Cyrus Missed Teen Choice Awards Due To ‘Unrealistic Schedule’

Miley Cyrus was unable to attend the 2017 Teen Choice Awards over the weekend, due to her “unrealistic schedule.” The announcement was made just prior to start of the show. Cyrus took to Instagram to explain her absence and to apologize to her fans. “To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!” Cyrus was the recipient of the ceremony’s highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award, which recognized her for her involvement with the ceremony for over a decade. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «