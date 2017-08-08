Miley Cyrus Set For MTV VMA Performance

MTV has announced that Miley Cyrus will perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Host Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will also perform. The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes are also set to perform at the event. A number of those performers are also nominated for the newly retitled Moonperson trophy, including Sheeran, The Weeknd and Lorde, who are all in the running for the show’s Artist Of The Year award. Cyrus and her hit “Malibu” compete with Fifth Harmony’s “Down” for a Best Pop award. This year the show is also doing away with gender specific categories and have added a “Best Fight Against the System” category for 2017. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on August 27. The event will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «