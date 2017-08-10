Miley Cyrus To Release New Album Next Month

Miley Cyrus has announced her sixth studio album Younger Now. Cyrus previously told Billboard that she wrote the majority of the melodies and lyrics for Younger Now herself. “My main concern isn’t radio,” Cyrus said. “I truly don’t even listen to it.” She has also described the album as a departure from 2013’s Bangerz and 2015’s Flaming Lips-assisted, online-only release Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Cyrus also moved to embrace aspects of her country past on the new record. “This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I’ve ever heard,” Billy Ray Cyrus said. “For her, this is honest.” Younger Now will be released on September 29. The album features the singles “Malibu,” which hit Number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Inspired.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «