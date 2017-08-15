Nile Rodgers Hospitalized With Undisclosed Illness

Nile Rodgers was hospitalized earlier this week for an undisclosed ailment. Rodgers, a cancer survivor, is currently on the road with Earth, Wind and Fire and was forced to miss the tour’s recent stop at the Air Canada Center in Toronto. The singer’s reps have not revealed the nature of the illness, but have said that doctors in a Toronto hospital are “taking great care of him.” In 2014 he opened up about his cancer struggle while on stage at Glastonbury: “My doctors told me I was suffering from extremely aggressive cancer and that I needed to go home and get my affairs in order . . . Well, I happened to get a phone call from two French guys called Daft Punk and a gentleman named Pharrell Williams and we got together and wrote this song called ‘Get Lucky,” he told the crowd. “And I feel like the luckiest man in the world tonight because six years after that doctor told me to go home and get my affairs in order, today, six years later, I am cancer-free!” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «