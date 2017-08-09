This High School Student Probably Makes More Money Than You

This article on education is sponsored by My Tech High. My Tech High is a public school program tailored to the unique needs of each student. In addition to core curriculum, the My Tech High program gives students a strong foundation in creativity, innovation, technology, and business.

The Dream Of A Young Entrepreneur

Olivia George’s family doesn’t regret keeping her from the traditional neighborhood school. It just would have been in her way. The 16-year-old Utah student is too busy combining her love for dogs and entrepreneurial nature into a thriving business, Blue Mountain Doodles.

Teenage Business Success

In her first year of business, Olivia cleared $75,000 and is on track to make over $120,000 this year. She is also a virtual public school student participating in the My Tech High program.

My Tech High Was The Key

The My Tech High program is perfect for Olivia because her schooling now fits her busy entrepreneur’s schedule. She also chooses opportunities and curriculum that complement her business and life goals. Olivia is an enthusiastic learner, but her amazing ability and drive just don’t fit a traditional schedule. Through the My Tech High program, Olivia pursues her dreams as well as a great education.

Non-Traditional Education Blesses A Whole Family

Olivia is an entrepreneur because she really wanted to help her family. The economic downturn hit them hard. When they moved to a new town, she walked dogs for neighbors and took part time jobs. She wanted to help.

Olivia noticed the difference between working for other people and working for herself. That set her on the path to entrepreneurship. Her creativity and hard work in building Blue Mountain Doodles earned her the prestigious Ernst & Young Young Entrepreneur of The Year award.

Check Out Olivia’s Business: Blue Mountain Doodles

Olivia’s business, Blue Mountain Doodles, breeds hypoallergenic dogs. Her dogs enrich the lives of families across the United States. This includes families that for a variety of reasons, including allergies, couldn’t previously have dogs.

Blue Mountain Doodles are known throughout the country and she travels extensively to interview clients and prepare their homes and families for her amazing animals.

Check Out My Tech High

In partnership with Blue Peak Online (in the Tooele County School District), Provo eSchool, and Gateway Preparatory Academy Charter School, My Tech High provides a personalized public school program that tailors the curriculum to your student’s needs and interests. In addition to core curriculum, the My Tech High program gives students a strong foundation in creativity, innovation, technology, and business. Visit MyTechHigh.com to learn how your student can achieve great things.